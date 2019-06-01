Hectic preparations on for Eidul Fitr

Eidul Fitr is still eight days away, but the tempo of shopping is picking up. The crowded bazaars and shopping centres with decorations lend a festive air to the Rawalpindi environment. Shopping centres get crowded in the evening after the soaring temperatures cool down. At night the neon blazed shop fronts and the hectic dealings inside radiate a joyous Eid mood.

"People start buying clothes, shoes, children's garments and jewellery well ahead of the Eid celebrations. Demand for unstitched fabrics, perfumes and cosmetics remain high before the Eid festivity," says Mazhar Zaidi, a sales assistant.

"Shopping by women for the occasion has started in a big way. The time for keeping the shops open has also been extended. Women are busy buying fancy suits and dresses for the day. A large variety of embroidered suits has been put on display," says Sameera Syed, running a garments store.

"Artificial crystal jewellery sets and alluring dupattas and shoes dazzling under the cheerful spotlights, besides summer garments displayed on hand-carts and inside the shops, are luring the Eid shoppers. A large variety of bangles, including metal, glass and velvet ones are on display. However, hair bands coated with glitter and stars and moon are the hot favourites among the young girls," says Aleena Hussain, a buyer at a Westridge store.

"The clothing shops, shoe shops and tailoring shops are drawing the biggest crowd. Both branded outfits and local handloom products seem to be gaining popularity. This is the up-market feature," says Najam Ali, a shopkeeper at Chaklala Scheme-III. Giving reason for the rush of the shoppers in the markets, owner of a cosmetic shop in Commercial Centre, Satellite Town, Tahir Mehdi says: "The shopping fever among women for Eid starts fifteen days before the occasion. It ends hours before the Eid. The sale of bangles and hair bands is at its peak in the last week before the festival."

Traders at Saddar, Murree Road, Saidpur Road, Sadiqabad, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Eidgah Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Qila Mohallah, Saidpur Road, Tench Bhatta say: "Sale of Eid items, especially for children and young girls, is good in spite of higher prices and downward trend in the economic conditions of common people. Children and youths in particular look forward to wearing new clothes, shoes and accessories during the festival."

"Some Eid items are available in the price range not affordable for middle and the poor class. Many local charities, philanthropists and humanitarian organisations have stepped forward to provide financial assistance to thousands of poor, making it possible for them to participate in Eid festivities," says Shumaila Naqvi, a customer at Moti Bazaar.

QAU to set up business incubation centre: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) will establish a career development, career counseling and business incubation centre.

A proposal in this respect was approved during the 174th meeting of the QAU Syndicate.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting, which discussed 50 agenda items and reviewed various administrative matters.

It confirmed the proceedings of the previous meeting of the syndicate as well as the implementation report. The meeting also approved the proceedings of the Finance and Planning and Academic Council's meetings. The members approved the recommendations of the 136th meeting of the Selection Board and a proposal regarding establishment of Career Development, Career Counseling and Business Incubation Center at QAU.

The syndicate appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor for building better repute of the QAU.

It also applauded the idea of establishing Career Development, Career Counseling and Business Incubation Center on the campus.

The members said the vice-chancellor would be a trendsetter in the higher education sector of Pakistan.