Student dies in road accident

MANSEHRA: A student was killed and two people sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Ambar Garhi area of Torghar district on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, which was on its way to Judbah from Ambar Garhi, lost control over the steering and the vehicle fell into a ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Ikram, a student of grade-9 dead. In another incident, a jeep plunged into a deep ravine Perhana area and Mohammad Shaukat stated to the driver of the vehicle died instantly. Two other people, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the nearby hospital.