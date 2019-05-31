NIH deploys technical team to counter Sindh HIV outbreak

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health (NIH) has deployed a team of experts to facilitate the local health authorities in northern Sindh to mount a robust response to the recent on-going HIV outbreak in the province. The team will work closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners.

Moreover, the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) of NIH has issued an advisory regarding the prevention and control of HIV. The aim of the advisory is to alert public health authorities across Pakistan to take necessary steps for prevention and control of HIV and AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections propagated by unsafe equipment and syringes as well as blood transfusion.

According to the advisory, more than 700 HIV cases have thus far been detected in Sindh, highlighting gross inadequacies in the healthcare system, especially with regard to infection control practices. “The infection is disproportionately affecting children and while scientific investigations are currently underway to ascertain the causative factors, the involvement of young kids born to HIV-negative mothers points to a significant role being played by poor infection prevention and control practices, injection malpractices, and reuse of contaminated syringes,” the Executive Director of NIH Dr. Aamer Ikram has flagged in his covering letter to the advisory.

The advisory states that HIV can be transmitted from person to person through unprotected sexual intercourse with an infected partner; from contaminated needles, syringes and other sharp injecting instruments; from an infected mother to her infant during pregnancy, childbirth and through feeding; and from transfusion of HIV-infected blood and blood products. Once in the bloodstream, the retrovirus infects CD4 cells, resulting in progressive deterioration of the immune system and leading to HIV. A person is said to have AIDS when the infection progresses, dropping the CD4 count to below 200. On average, the time from HIV infection to clinical AIDS is 8 to 10 years though AIDS may manifest in less than two years or be delayed in onset beyond 10 years.

The comprehensive advisory provides definition of confirmed HIV-infected and AIDS cases, as well as ways for prompt diagnosis and effective management and prevention of HIV and AIDS. What protocols to follow for disease surveillance and notification, and risk communication and health education are also listed in the advisory.