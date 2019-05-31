close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
University of Home Economics VC appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, on Friday issued appointment order of Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen as vice-chancellor of University of Home Economics, Lahore.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen joined the university as VC on Friday. Her appointment is for a period of four years. Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, mother of noted singer and actor Ali Zafar, was earlier serving as professor at the Punjab University Department of Information Management.

PU holidays: Punjab University will remain closed from Tuesday, June 4, to Friday June 7, 2019, on account of Eidul-Fitr holidays.

registration: Punjab University has extended the date of online registration for MA/MSc (private candidates) Part-I Annual Examination 2019 till June 3, 2019 with double fee.

PR reservation: All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will be closed on Eid day while for the next two days after Eid the offices will be open after 2:00pm, reads a press release issued here on Friday.

