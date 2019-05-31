Peshawar city

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that the Peshawar city is gaining its beauty again after the completion of civil work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. "Flowers and plants are being planted again which will enhance the beauty of the city," Shahram Khan said in a video message. The video shows the main roads with green belts where new plants, flowers and grass have been planted.