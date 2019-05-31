close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 1, 2019

Peshawar city

National

 
June 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that the Peshawar city is gaining its beauty again after the completion of civil work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. "Flowers and plants are being planted again which will enhance the beauty of the city," Shahram Khan said in a video message. The video shows the main roads with green belts where new plants, flowers and grass have been planted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan