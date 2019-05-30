COAS, Nato envoy discuss Afghan peace

RAWALPINDI: North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (Nato) Senior Civil Representative in Afghanistan Sir Nicholas Kay and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the Afghan peace process and Pak-Afghan border management and a raft of other matters on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sir Kay called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday. Matters related to peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed.