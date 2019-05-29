close
Thu May 30, 2019
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Man kills estranged wife

National

FAISALABAD: A man shot dead his estranged wife on Wednesday. Naubahar of Chak 383/GB had a dispute with his wife Ansar Bibi and now she was living at her parents’ house. On the day of the incident, Naubahar reached the house of his in-laws at Rodala village for reconciliation with her. But she refused to accompany him. During talks he lost temper and shot her dead. Rodala police have registered a murder case against him.

shot dead: A youth was shot dead by some unknown accused persons in the area of Chak Jhumra police on Wednesday. The police said that Khurram, son of Nosher Bhatti and a resident of Chak 25-JB, Sathoiwala, was coming back to his home from Chak 106-JB Khichian when some unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at him. As a result, Khurram sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide in separate incidents on Wednesday. An elderly man identified as Atta Ullah of Buchiana was upset over financial issues and in a fit of desperation he jumped before a moving train and died. A married woman identified as Shama Bibi of Chak 7/JB ended her life by consuming poison over domestic problems.

DIES IN POLICE CUSTODY: A youth of Peoples’ Colony died in police custody under mysterious circumstances. Imran Waheed was in the custody of Madina Town police in a 7-day remand from the magistrate in a case. The police said Imran was heart patient and died of heart attack, while his parents said he was tortured to death by police.

