Thu May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019

Reference filed against SHC judge KK Agha

May 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday had filed references against a Supreme Court and two high court judges in the Supreme Judicial Council. One of the high court judge is KK Agha who is working in the Sindh High Court, a media report said. Earlier in the day on Tuesday Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had written a letter to the President of Pakistan, inquiring as to if a reference has been filed against him, he should be provided copy of it.

