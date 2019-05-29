Six sweet production units sealed

PESHAWAR: The KP Food Authority in two different operations sealed six sweets production units and discarded 500 litres of adulterated milk on Wednesday.

Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak said the night squad raids on the Phandu Road, sealed six sweets production units over using non-food graded colours and unhygienic conditions. All the produced items were discarded. Assistant Director Food Safety Saira Nisar, while checking milk carrying vehicles at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway Toll plaza, discarded over 500 litres of adulterated milk. She said that 17 samples were taken from vehicles entering Peshawar for chemical analysis. The official said no sample was found positive for chemical adulteration but water mixing test was found positive and the team discarded the supply.It may be mentioned here that KP Food Authority Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud issued special directives to launch a crackdown against bakers involved in sweet storage for Eid Festival.