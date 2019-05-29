New waste containers placed in City

LAHORE: In order to enhance cleanliness condition, more than 300 new waste containers have been placed in the city here Wednesday.

These waste containers have been placed along Sanda Road, Gulshan Ravi, Chauburji, Outfall Road followed by other places in the city. Officials said the containers were placed on the special directions of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Khalid Nazir who also directed the Turk contractors to repair and paint existing waste bins in the city so that citizens find it easy to dispose of their waste properly.

Lahore Waste Management Company MD stated that it was our prime responsibility to maintain cleanliness. Later, cleanliness awareness drive was carried out by the Communication Department to sensitise locals on the importance of cleanliness in which social mobilisers went door to door and distributed awareness material and waste bags among the residents.

On the occasion, officials said that department was working and providing extraordinary cleanliness services whereas at the same time citizens have also important responsibility to dispose of waste properly in the bin. The general manager Operations stated that without prompt cooperation of people Lahore Waste Management Company solely cannot achieve the objective of clean Lahore.

He advised people to register their waste related complaint on 1139 or by using mobile-based application Clean Lahore.