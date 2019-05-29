Youth shot dead in Mansehra

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A man killed his young cousin over unknown reasons in Pulrah area of the district on Wednesday. Mohammad Umar following exchange of harsh words allegedly fired at Ahsan Ali, 12, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
MANSEHRA: A man killed his young cousin over unknown reasons in Pulrah area of the district on Wednesday. Mohammad Umar following exchange of harsh words allegedly fired at Ahsan Ali, 12, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.