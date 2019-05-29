close
Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Youth shot dead in Mansehra

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man killed his young cousin over unknown reasons in Pulrah area of the district on Wednesday. Mohammad Umar following exchange of harsh words allegedly fired at Ahsan Ali, 12, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

