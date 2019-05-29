Reference filed against SHC judge KK Agha

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday had filed references against a Supreme Court and two high court judges in the Supreme Judicial Council. One of the high court judge is KK Agha who is working in the Sindh High Court, a media report said.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had written a letter to the President of Pakistan, inquiring as to if a reference has been filed against him, he should be provided copy of it.
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday had filed references against a Supreme Court and two high court judges in the Supreme Judicial Council. One of the high court judge is KK Agha who is working in the Sindh High Court, a media report said.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had written a letter to the President of Pakistan, inquiring as to if a reference has been filed against him, he should be provided copy of it.