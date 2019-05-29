close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

SHC grants pre-arrest bail to Manzoor Wassan in NAB inquiry

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest protective bail to former Pakistan People Party MPA Manzoor Wassan in a NAB corruption inquiry.

Wassan had moved the court for obtaining pre-arrest bail after receiving a call-up notice from NAB with regard to his assets and properties. His counsel Zamir Ghumro submitted that the petitioner had nothing to do with any act of corruption and corrupt practices and he was willing to join the inquiry as and when required.

He apprehended the arrest of his client and sought pre-arrest interim bail so that he could appear before NAB. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh granted pre-arrest interim bail to Wassan and directed him to appear before the NAB’s investigation team as and when required.

The court also directed NAB’s investigation team to ensure that in the garb of the inquiry the petitioner was not harassed, humiliated or intimidated in any manner. It directed NAB to file comments on the petition by July 23.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi