SHC grants pre-arrest bail to Manzoor Wassan in NAB inquiry

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest protective bail to former Pakistan People Party MPA Manzoor Wassan in a NAB corruption inquiry.

Wassan had moved the court for obtaining pre-arrest bail after receiving a call-up notice from NAB with regard to his assets and properties. His counsel Zamir Ghumro submitted that the petitioner had nothing to do with any act of corruption and corrupt practices and he was willing to join the inquiry as and when required.

He apprehended the arrest of his client and sought pre-arrest interim bail so that he could appear before NAB. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh granted pre-arrest interim bail to Wassan and directed him to appear before the NAB’s investigation team as and when required.

The court also directed NAB’s investigation team to ensure that in the garb of the inquiry the petitioner was not harassed, humiliated or intimidated in any manner. It directed NAB to file comments on the petition by July 23.