Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Girl killed for ‘honour’

Peshawar

DAGGAR: The bullet-riddled body of a girl who recently contracted court marriage was found dumped at Chalandehri in Pir Baba, police sources said. The sources said that the girl had married a man against the consent of her parents. She was accompanying her husband when she was forcibly taken away by her father and brother. They allegedly shot her dead.

