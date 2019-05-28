Girl killed for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAGGAR: The bullet-riddled body of a girl who recently contracted court marriage was found dumped at Chalandehri in Pir Baba, police sources said. The sources said that the girl had married a man against the consent of her parents. She was accompanying her husband when she was forcibly taken away by her father and brother. They allegedly shot her dead.
