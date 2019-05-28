Power pilferers arrested, Rs0.25m recovered from defaulters

PESHAWAR: The Task Forces raided different areas and nabbed seven persons using direct hooks in the areas of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) City subdivision in Dera Ismail Khan.

A press release on Tuesday said that the cases were lodged against power thieves in the concerned police stations.

Task Forces checked areas of Mandara subdivision and nabbed several persons using direct hooks on the spot.

It said that Rs0.25 million were also recovered from defaulters.In the areas of Ghoriwala subdivision, 23 new connections provided, 19 direct hooks removed while Rs10000 recovered from defaulters.

Similarly, combing of several 11 KV feeders were carried out in the areas of Swat Circle, where dangerous cables of several points were fixed.

On the directives of Pesco chief executive, the task forces have geared up action against the illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues across the province.