Jamil Naqsh paid tribute

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council Tuesday conducted a talk at Alhamra in the remembrance of legendary painter Jamil Naqsh who passed away on 16th May.

Jamil Naqsh was a painter who continued to colour the art life with essence of reality for six decades. In the event, famous artists, art educators and art critics, including Mian Ijazul Hassan, Saeed Akhtar, Salima Hashmi, Samina Iqbal and Quddus Mirza shared about Jamil’s life as an artist and his paintings.

Salima Hashmi opened the talk by saying, “Death is the age shelf that clarifies the painter’s work.” She said that Naqsh had a hunger to learn. To me his work is ultimate, exquisite, weaving the canvas into the canvas filled with nostalgia. He did a fine craft of mark making line and colour which he laid to be fed for viewers.”

Art critic Quddus Mirza while talking about his work said, “In Jamil’s paintings particularly the image of using pigeon repeatedly is a metaphor for freedom which means there are no barriers, no national identity, no boundaries, no security checks. We are chained in conventions and customs; through his paintings he reminds us to reside and make feel that there is a world beyond barriers. He provided us a mirror to make us realise the essence of reality.”

A large number of audiences from the field of visual arts attended the event and lauded the artwork of Jamil Naqsh.