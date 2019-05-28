Protest against inflation, privatisation

LAHORE: Awami Mazahmat, an alliance of leftist parties, trade and workers’ unions on Tuesday protested against inflation, privatisation and the government’s policies in front of the Lahore Press Club.

The protesters alleged that the government has proved that it is loyal to the international monetary institutes like International Monetary Fund, World Bank etc instead of its people.

According to the agreement between the IMF and the government on May 12, the IMF will give $6 billion loan to Pakistan and there will be inflation, unemployment, privatisation of national assets and imposition of taxes consequently.

They demanded the government reject the IMF proposal, increase minimum wages at least Rs30,000, cancel the plan of privatisation of health and educational institutes, revoke the privatisation of public institutes happened in past and give them to the democratic control of the workers, reduce work hours, increase education and health budget by imposing wealth tax on capitalists, landlords, feudal and multinational companies.

All direct taxes, including GST be removed, the agriculture sector be subsidized and all energy production companies should be in public control. Domestic Workers Act: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has announced formal launch of the first phase of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019.

A launching ceremony was held at a local hotel in this regard which was attended by Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Additional Secretary Dr Sohail Shahzad, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan, DG Labour Faisal Nisar Chaudhry, Vice Commissioner PESSI and large number of domestic workers and house owners were present in the ceremony. Domestic workers also got registered in the ceremony.

The minister while addressing the ceremony said that approval of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 by PTI government is a historical initiative. He said that basic purpose of this act is to provide security to the domestic workers of the province.

He further maintained that in the first phase domestic workers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan will be registered. He said that this act will provide social protection to the domestic workers. He said that house owners will also be registered. He said that in future no domestic workers could be mistreated or put into force labour. In this act domestic workers will be called “Labourer”.