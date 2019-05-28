No justification in delaying NAB cases for years: SHC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Tuesday took exception over the delay in investigation by the National Accountability Bureau and directed it to strictly follow its standard operation procedure about its pending inquiries and investigation.

Hearing bail petitions of Salam Mandhrio and others in a NAB corruption case, SHC’s two member bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh questioned the prolonged NAB inquiries and investigations which did not conclude despite lapse of three years.

It inquired from the NAB's prosecutor about their SOP for concluding investigations and inquiries. The prosecutor submitted that NAB has to conclude investigations within four months but time is extended since the investigation officers are working on several cases due to shortage of staff which delays the conclusion of investigation.

The SHC observed that NAB issues call up notices but no evidence is provided against the accuse.

The bench observed that there is no justification to linger on with the inquiries for several years. The court directed NAB to strictly follow its SOPs for completing the inquiries and investigation otherwise orders will be passed against NAB officers.