Nigeria football chiefs ordered to face corruption trial

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s High Court on Tuesday ordered five top football bosses to face trial for corruption, as they are accused of stealing millions of dollars intended to develop the game in the country.

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, and four fellow co-accused face 17 charges for financial crimes at a trial in the capital city of Abuja. His co-accused are NFF vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, as well as general secretary Mohammed Sanusi and executive committee member Ahmed Yusuf.

Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu ordered the four men appear for trial on July 1. The case examines a raft of charges, from failure to declare their assets, to the alleged theft of $8.4 million (7.5 million euros), paid by world governing body FIFA to Nigeria for participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.