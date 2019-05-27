Sierra Leone soccer chiefs cleared in corruption trial

FREETOWN: Two former heads of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) were cleared of corruption charges on Monday after a high-profile case that led to a bustup with FIFA.

Ex-SLFA president Isha Johansen, a leading women’s football entrepreneur, and former general secretary Chris Kamara had faced an array of charges for misappropriation of funds.They were replaced in their jobs as the case went ahead — a move that in October prompted the world’s governing body to suspend the SFLA from its ranks on the grounds of government interference.

Sierra Leone’s qualifying matches for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations were scrapped. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) then disqualified the country from the qualifying campaign for the tournament, which takes place next month in Egypt.

“Isha Johansen and Chris Kamara are acquitted and discharged on all count charges,” Justice Reginald Fynn announced after delivering an hour-long judgment in a jam-packed court in Freetown, the capital.

The pair shed tears of joy and hugged lawyers as thunderous applause erupted.“Thanks to God, we are free at last,” Kamara said, punching the air with his fist. The defendants were arrested in September 2016 and were then released on bail before being charged on 11 counts in September 2017. The counts included four primary allegations, of misappropriation of donor funds, conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office.