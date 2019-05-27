Remand of money-laundering accused extended

An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused, involved in money laundering for Shahbaz Sharif family, until June 10. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fazal Dad and Qasim Qayyum on expiry of their remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a progress report and stated that investigation was in progress and further physical remand was required for the purpose. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that all allegations levelled against the accused were baseless.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments from the parties, extended the physical remand until June 10 and directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term. The bureau had arrested Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Shahid on allegations of money laundering for Shahbaz Sharif family.

Fazal Dad has been an employee of Shahbaz Sharif family since 2005, and he transferred massive amounts in the accounts of Shahbaz Sharif family members, the bureau claimed. The bureau alleged that Qasim Qayyum was a money changer and he illegally transferred massive foreign currency amounts in accounts of Shahbaz family members.