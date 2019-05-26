Wasa to monitor performance of tube-wells, water supply to consumers

Rawalpindi : Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi has decided to monitor the performance of its tube-wells installed in different city areas and water supply to the consumers.

According to Wasa Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi, a special emergency checking team under the supervision of Director Water Supply Wasa has been constituted to monitor performance of Wasa tube-wells.

Expressing satisfaction over water supply situation he said, it was improved during this summer particularly in Ramazan.

He said, special emergency checking teams would conduct surprise visits of different tube-wells and check water supply situation, adding, negligence on part of the officials would not be tolerated and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

The chairman said that he wanted to make Wasa an exemplary organisation.

He said that several steps were taken to further improve the performance of the agency.

He informed that the authorities concerned including sub-engineers and assistant directors had been directed to make all out efforts to ensure attendance of tube-well operators, observance of tube-wells time schedule, proper checking of water supply line valves, complete restoration of electric panels, wiring and capacitors installed at tube-wells.

The officers had also been instructed to make detailed charts having complete record and history of the tube-wells besides solid steps to address complaints of the consumers within shortest possible time frame.

The officers had been ordered to strictly monitor working of tube-wells and water works to decrease the electricity bills.