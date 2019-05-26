FDE takes ire over ‘abrupt’ holding of PTMs

Islamabad : Under the directions of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the public sector educational institutions of Islamabad held the parent-teacher meetings (PTM) on Saturday in an abrupt manner and that, too, at the weekend.

The teachers complained that the FDE's decision to hold PTMs was abrupt, upsetting them as the students' exam results were not available for discussion.

They told 'The News' that the FG schools followed the instructions of the FDE by holding PTM meetings but many model colleges didn’t do so.

The teachers said the main feature of the PTMs held at various institutions was that the class results were not ready for discussion with the parents and the decision for holding PTM on their weekly holiday was also irritating for the teachers.

"Many of the model colleges had conducted the first term examination a few days ago and results are being prepared by the teachers. In such a situation, PTMs should have been called when the exam results were ready," a teacher said.

She said that was the first meeting after the commencement of the new academic session and it was ridiculous that without completing the first term exam results, the parents were called for the meeting.

A man, whose daughter was studying at IMCG, I-8/4, said parent-teacher meetings were very important and it was called by the exam results preparation by the school management but unfortunately, this time around, it was held abruptly.

"No discussion was made on my child’s academic performance in the absence of exam results. I have been called on 29th May too for results discussion," he said.

He said the PTM would have been more meaningful had the result cards been there.

A teacher of IMCG, F-10/2 said effective parent-teacher meetings made a significant difference in students’ achievement but it could be more fruitful if it held at a time when the first term examination results were completed so that both the parents and the teacher in a position to discuss the academic aspects of the child too.

A parent told 'The News' that the first term exams had not been conducted by the Islamabad Model School, G-9, so he couldn't get a clear picture of the progress of his son.

"I was not in a position to discuss what will be the next course of action for my child's education. I don’t know what subjects my child is best at and what areas of weakness he has," he said.