Car lifter held, two vehicles recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police Station has arrested a car lifter and recovered two vehicles from him, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that SP (Industrial-Area) Muhammad Aamir Khan Naizi constituted special team under supervision of SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf including Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ramazan and others for vigilance against car lifters. This team arrested a car lifter identified as Muzahir Shah s/o Muzaffar Shah, resident of District Mardan besides recovery of two stolen vehicles ( GT-318 and KB-397) from him. These cars were found stolen from the area of Sabzi Mandi Police Station while further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.