Overcharging continues in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE: The government’s poor governance has badly exposed as it has completely failed to control price hike even in special Ramazan bazaars.

The government authorities failed in implementing the official price list daily issued by the market committee with duly sign of the deputy commissioner concerned. Across the city, price list issued by the market committee was not implemented as even higher rates were issued on the price cards issued to the vendors in the makeshift markets.

The government adopted a wrong mechanism of providing relief to public by creating huge price distortions and establishing fair price shops through agricultural marketing department. At these fair price shops, the government has heavily subsidised some items which were still at very high price in open markets. However, the government did not understand to plug the loopholes in the price fixation mechanism, improving the supply to meet the demand, and strictly implementing the official rate list. Hence, all the cosmetic measures exposed the poor governance besides increasing the problems of the buyers who have to stand in long queue to get very little quantity of these subsidised items from fair price shops.

Besides makeshift Ramazan bazaars, open violation of the price list were also observed across the city exposing the no mechanism government have to control the phenomena. This week official price of onion was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, and in open markets it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg and in Ramazan bazaars it was fixed at Rs46 per kg where mixed quality was sold.

The price of potato soft skin was fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, and hard skin at Rs15 to 16 per kg and store variety at Rs13 to 14 per kg, while in Ramazan bazaars store variety rate was fixed at Rs29 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg.

This week again lemon was only sold at agricultural marketing stalls at Rs149 per kg while Ramazan bazaar rates were fixed at Rs306 to 316 per kg and sold at Rs350 per kg. Garlic local was fixed at Rs96 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, garlic hernaiy issued rate was from Rs176 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 208 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs154 to 160 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Cucumber farm white was fixed at Rs7 to 8 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, and black at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, while cucumber local gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, and for Ramazan bazaar rates were issued at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd local was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg in the list, and Rs35 per kg in Ramazan bazaars price cards.

Spinach was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs15 to 17 kg, Rs20 issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs40 per kg. Zucchini long fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, not sold, Zucchini farm fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, also not available and local white variety was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, Rs40 issued in Ramazan bazaars, and local black variety was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was increased by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs91 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed Rs14 to 15 per kg, and in Ramazan bazaars price cards at Rs20 per kg issued. Green chili price was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars Rs65 price cards were issued wile sold at Rs80 per kg.

Capsicum fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, and in Ramazan bazaars Rs53 rates were issued, while sold at Rs60 per kg. Carrot was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg in Ramazan bazaars and Rs60 per kg in open markets. Coriander was sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg sold at Rs160 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, and Rs50 price cards issued in Ramazan bazaars. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs47 to 49 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars price cards were issued at Rs50 per kg, while in open markets sold at Rs80 per kg. Mango unripe was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs96 to 265 per kg, while for lower quality it was fixed at Rs140 per kg, while imported price was issued at Rs255 to 265 per kg in price list, and Rs275 price cards were issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs280 per kg. The price of banana special category was fixed at Rs140 to 146 per dozen, not available, A-category at Rs110 to 114 per dozen, while rate in Ramazan bazaars were issued at Rs140 per dozen, while B-category was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs91 to 95 per kg, while Ramazan bazaars Rs120 price cards were issued and sold at Rs140 per kg. Dates were fixed at Rs125 to 168 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.