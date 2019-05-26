Gang that sold drugs to students busted

During their raid in the Malir City area, the District Malir police have busted a network of drug pushers who were involved in the sale of narcotics at educational institutes.

SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said complaints had been received by his office that a group of criminals was supplying narcotics to students at educational institutes and was operating out of the Malir City area. Taking notice on the complaints, the SSP directed the Malir City police to arrest the culprits involved in the crime.

Taking action on the directives, the Malir City police raided a slum area of Gharibabad, from where, after a brief resistance, they arrested a notorious drug peddler later identified as Shahzad, while his female accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

During the search of the suspects’ hideout, the police recovered two kilograms of hashish and also recovered some valuables. The arrested suspect told the police that he and his accomplice used to take orders on call and then delivered the drugs to various educational institutes. Further investigation in the matter is under way.

Rangers arrest seven

During their targeted operations, the Sindh Rangers have arrested seven suspects, including target killers. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers conducted raids in the Saeedabad and Sher Shah areas.

He said the Rangers arrested three men from the above-mentioned areas, adding that the detainees were later identified as Muhammad Ali, Azeem Khan and Muhammad Ayub, who were associated with the Lyari gang war. The spokesman said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of target killings, robberies and drug peddling cases.

He said the paramilitary force also conducted targeted operations in the Shah Faisal Colony, Awami Colony and Jamshed Quarter areas, from where they arrested three men, who were later identified as Ali Hassan Khan, Syed Nauman Ali and Jamal Shah. The arrested suspects were involved in a number of armed robbery cases, he added.

The spokesman said the Rangers soldiers also arrested one Taufeeq Ahmed Khan from the Garden area, adding that the arrested suspect was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of lethal weapons. He said the troops have also recovered weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of arrested suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for further legal action.