Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
May 26, 2019

Zardari summoned by NAB on 29th

Top Story

 
May 26, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for questioning on May 29, Geo News reported.

This is the second time the former president has been summoned in the investigation of cases involving power projects and the awarding of illegal contracts.

Sources told Geo News that NAB officials are expected to take Zardari’s statement during his appearance next week. Earlier, the NAB had sent summons to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before it on May 29. Bilawal is also expected to testify in a money-laundering case next week.

