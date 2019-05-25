close
Sun May 26, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 26, 2019

Woman killed

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 26, 2019

Rawalpindi: A woman was killed another wounded critically when unidentified bike riding gunmen opened firing during attempt of mugging in Mohanpura falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi Police Station, police said.

Four people have been killed in three such incident occurred in the city during the last 36 hours, police sources said.

