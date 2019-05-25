Food packages given away to orphans

Islamabad: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, a charity, distributed food packages to 250 orphans and their families.

The ceremony was held at a local school, where Turkey's ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was in attendance as the chief guest.

The ambassador said the fasting was not about abstaining oneself from eating food but it was about feeling and enduring the pains of deprivation and hunger besides alleviating the misery of the poor people.

He said Turkish organisations would continue distributing Ramazan aid to those in need within Pakistan.

"This initiative will further strengthen our friendship with Pakistan," he said. The ambassador said Turkey was helping friendly countries progress. Meanwhile, Turkey's state aid agency donated 300 first aid kits to Pakistani schools.

The kits were handed over to Pakistan Red Crescent Society officials during a ceremony here. The PRCS will distribute these kits to 150 schools across the country.