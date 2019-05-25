PQA, SBP qualify for Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup semis

KARACHI: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) overwhelmed Pakistan Currency by seven wickets in the quarter-final of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup here at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan Currency were folded for only 129. Tail-ender Imran Khan Junior scored 32 off 20 balls, striking one six and four boundaries.

Bismillah Khan and Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed made 28 each. Toheed Khan picked 4-25 in four overs.

PQA achieved the target in the 17th over with Test cricketer Khurram Manzoor scoring 54-ball 69. He smashed eight fours. He scored 75 runs for the first wicket with Haris Ali Khan, who fell after making 36 off 26 balls. Haris struck two sixes and three fours.

In another quarter-final, SBP defeated SSGC by six wickets.

After being invited to bat first, SSGC were restricted to 153-5. Adil Amin (48*) and Aamer Yamin (41) put on 71 runs for the fifth wicket. Adil hit two sixes and as many fours in his rapid 32-ball knock. Yamin smashed two sixes and three fours in his 29-ball stay at the crease.

Asad Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with 2-20.

SBP rode on the heroics of Rizwan Hussain (57*) and Saad Ali (50) to the target in 18 overs after losing four wickets.

Rizwan hit three sixes and four fours from 45 balls. Saad smashed seven fours from 34 deliveries. The duo added 87 runs for the second wicket.

Test discard Sohail Khan claimed 2-36 in four overs.

In the semi-finals, PQA will face Omar Associates. SBP will lock horns with Agha Estate.