Afraid to lose

Afghanistan upset the Pakistan cricket team in the very first warm up game of the World Cup. Batsmen from our side, except Babar Azam, failed to perform well against minnows Afghanistan’s line-up. Our bowlers also failed to defend the total.

This terrible performance in a warm up game against Afghanistan is beyond understanding. I believe that fear of defeat is one of the reasons behind it. The Pakistan cricket team has yet to face top class teams in an upcoming big event. The team should wake up and learn from these mistakes. In order to win the World Cup, our players will have to play without any fear in every department of the game.

Imtiaz Junejo ( Hyderabad )