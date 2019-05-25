Mothers in parliament

Mahjabeen Sheeran is a member of the Balochistan Assembly. On April 29, she brought her infant child in the assembly to attend the session. But the assembly members forced to her leave, because infants are not allowed inside parliament. This is an open violation of the rights of women.

We should be learn from the world and see how other countries respect women politicians. In 2018, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made history by attending the session of the UNGA accompanied by her newly born baby. Australian Senator Larissa Waters became the first politician to breastfeed her two-month-old daughter during a vote in the country’s parliament in 2017. An Argentinean politician, Victoria Donda Perez, was praised for breastfeeding her infant daughter during a parliamentary session in 2015. Bringing an infant baby in the assembly is not a sin. Our federal and provincial assemblies should be respectful towards women. It is time to accommodate working mothers in parliament.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri ( Lahore )