close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 25, 2019

Indian troops martyr Wani’s close associate

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 25, 2019

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter Zakir Musa in Held Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Musa was a close associate of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, who was martyred by Indian forces in 2016. Musa’s killings triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Tral and adjoining areas. As the news of the killings spread, several people took to the streets to protest against Indian state terrorism. The occupying forces have suspended mobile internet services in the valley and have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the occupied valley.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story