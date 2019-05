Indian troops martyr Wani’s close associate

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter Zakir Musa in Held Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. Musa was a close associate of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, who was martyred by Indian forces in 2016. Musa’s killings triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Tral and adjoining areas. As the news of the killings spread, several people took to the streets to protest against Indian state terrorism. The occupying forces have suspended mobile internet services in the valley and have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the occupied valley.