Boxing to keep its place in Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has recommended to the IOC Session that boxing maintains its place on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 while the suspension on International Boxing Association (AIBA) would continue.

The IOC Executive Board also confirmed the total athlete quota for the sport of boxing at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would remain at 286 and the total number of eight men’s events and five women’s events would be maintained, as previously approved by the IOC EB on June 9, 2017.

This is the next step towards gender equality in boxing having had 10 men’s events and three women’s events at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The EB also noted that no Tokyo 2020 qualification system has been previously confirmed by the IOC for boxing and no events have been confirmed by the IOC as Olympic qualification events.

The IOC will develop a new calendar for the Olympic qualifiers, which will take place between January and May 2020. The status of AIBA’s full recognition will in principle be reviewed after Tokyo 2020.