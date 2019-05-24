Banned outfit terrorist nabbed in Gujranwala

LAHORE: CTD Team Gujranwala on credible information raided a place Friday near a graveyard Maraliwala, Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala, and arrested a terrorist Fateeh-ur-Rehman belonging to banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Explosive material with safety fuse, detonator & flag of LeJ was recovered from him.

He has made important disclosures regarding plan of the banned organisation in this region. Raids are being carried out for arresting his accomplices. Investigation has been started after registering a case in CTD Police Station Gujranwala.