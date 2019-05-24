close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Banned outfit terrorist nabbed in Gujranwala

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

LAHORE: CTD Team Gujranwala on credible information raided a place Friday near a graveyard Maraliwala, Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala, and arrested a terrorist Fateeh-ur-Rehman belonging to banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Explosive material with safety fuse, detonator & flag of LeJ was recovered from him.

He has made important disclosures regarding plan of the banned organisation in this region. Raids are being carried out for arresting his accomplices. Investigation has been started after registering a case in CTD Police Station Gujranwala.

