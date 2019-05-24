Plan finalised in Lower Dir for June 17 polio campaign

TIMERGARA: A meeting of the district polio eradication committee was held at the office of deputy commissioner in Balambat on Friday.

Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai presided over the meeting. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shaukat Ali, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator Dr Irshad, heads of all line departments, representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) and officials of law-enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

A proper activity plan was prepared for the upcoming anti-polio campaign to be started from June 17 next month. Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told the participants that the upcoming anti-polio drive was of utmost importance and all the stakeholders must extend all-out support through social mobilisation and community engagement to vaccinate every child against polio.

The DHO apprised the meeting that all necessary arrangements have been made to make the drive a success through the support by the community to vaccinate every child under five years of age during the upcoming anti-polio drive.“A total of 3,11,297 children under five years of age will be vaccinated and 1,35,498 houses will be visited by a total of 843 mobile teams whereas 71 fixed teams, 47 transit and 18 mobile teams will participate in the campaign,” he added.