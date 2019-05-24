Body recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a young man near Khatan checkpost in the limits of Shergarh Police Station, official sources said.
They said the police recovered the body in Shergarh. They said the deceased was later identified as Zainul Abidin, a resident Kharki in Malakand. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs.
