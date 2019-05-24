close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Body recovered

Peshawar

TAKHTBHAI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a young man near Khatan checkpost in the limits of Shergarh Police Station, official sources said.

They said the police recovered the body in Shergarh. They said the deceased was later identified as Zainul Abidin, a resident Kharki in Malakand. Later, the body was handed over to the heirs.

