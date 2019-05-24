Police make tight security arrangements at worship places

LAHORE: The security of mosques and other religious places, including imambargahs, remained tighten on the third Jummat-ul-Mubarik of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis.

DIG Operations Lahore issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Friday. All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed the security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

The SSP Operations, Lahore, visited Jamia Masjid Sahib ul Zaman at Islampura, Jamia Masjid Al Qadsia at Chuburgi, Jamia Masjid Ahl-e-Hadis on Lawrence Road, Jamiatul Muntazir and Ahmadi religious place at Model Town.

SSP Ismail Kharak also chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the forthcoming Yum-e-Ali (R.A). The SP City, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting. He also inspected the checking process at the special pickets set up to ensure security on Yum-e-Ali (RA) at 12 historical gates of the Walled City. He paid a surprise visit to Harbancepura Police Station and inspected front desk, reporting room, barracks, lockup and other sections of the police station.

Moreover, in bid to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan, Lahore police conducted search operations in various areas of the City. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, other security agencies participated in the search operations. Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were being carried out to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.