Afzal, Tariq script stunning victory for Qasmi Gymkhana

KARACHI: Power-hitters Muhammad Afzal and Tariq Haroon scripted a stunning four-wicket victory for Qasmi Gymkhana over Millat Cricket Club in their Group B encounter of Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

Qasmi Gymkhana lost both their openers early while chasing 206 but they pulled it back with blazing half centuries from Afzal and Tariq to win the match in the final over despite medium-pacer Asif Mahmood’s four-wicket haul.

Afzal smashed five sixes and as many fours in his 76 off 39 balls. Tariq, declared Man of the Match, clobbered four sixes and seven fours in his 72 off 39 balls. They scored 134 for the third wicket.

Millat CC fought back through Asif’s wicket-taking spells but he was unable to change the course of the match with Qasmi Gymkhana knocking off the runs with four deliveries remaining.

Earlier, put into bat, Millat CC staged a grand recovery after losing top four wickets in a space of 13 runs. They crashed from 42 for no wicket to 55 for four but pulled it back through Ibtisam Shaikh (67 off 35 balls) and Ahsan Bhatti (46 off 34 balls). The two added 90 for the fifth wicket.

A cameo from Lal Kumar (26 off 15 balls) raised the Millat CC total to 205 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Leg-spinner Muhammad Mohsin (2-25) and off-spinner Rizwan Khan (2-49) were leading wicket-takers for Qasmi Gymkhana.