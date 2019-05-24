Bad teachers

I would like to bring the attention of the education minister and other authorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to the plight of primary schools. The teachers teaching in these schools are barely-passed matriculates who are incapable to teach textbooks in the right manner. For instance, they write some parts from each book: English, Urdu, Pashto, mathematics, and science etc on the class board simultaneously and children repeat it again and again the entire day in the scorching sun.

They also mete out punishment to children as young as in kindergarten. We need the government to ensure that the right people are appointed as teachers so that our young enjoy learning, as opposed to being scared of it.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan