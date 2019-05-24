Serious action sought to end violence against children

LAHORE: Child rights organisations working for protection of children’s rights expressed their deep concern over a recent incident of murder of a 10-year-old girl after sexual abuse.

The NGO activists demanded the government establish robust child protection system for prevention, intervention and rehabilitation. They also demanded policies followed by action plans to deal with the sensitive issue of child abuse by bringing together all key stakeholders.

Iftikhar Mubarik of an NGO demanded the Punjab government allocate adequate funds in provincial budget 2019-20 for capacity building, awareness and strengthening coordination among different departments and organisations to promote child protection.

He demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take up the pending matter of establishing an independent and empowered Provincial Commission on the Rights of Children through an act of assembly to ensure oversight of child rights in general and particularly child protection.

Rashida Qureshi showed her concern over a recent incident in Sheikhupura, of beating and hanging a Grade-III student with a tree as a punishment for not learning the lesson.

She appreciated that school education department, in January 2018 on directions of Lahore High Court, reiterated its commitment to end corporal punishment in all government and private schools by issuance of a notification. Miqdad Naqvi demanded the government take measures to create a better violence-free society for children.