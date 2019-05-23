close
Fri May 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

White paper

National

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Thursday announced to issue a white paper on the NAB. “The legal team of PPP was examining the interview of the NAB chairman with regard to filing a reference and will take the legal line soon,” said PPPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference here Thursday. She said the PPP will also bring white paper on the economic policy and selected corruption. Nafisa Shah asked NAB chairman and Prime Minister who Sher Nawaz Khan accused of Rs460 million and what his connection is with a federal minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda. She said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar should write a letter to Vadwa on allegations of laundering.

