Soldier injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: A soldier sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Mir Ali town in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that militants had planted a bomb on the roadside and the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the security forces was passing through the area.

As a result, Havaldar Ibrahim sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to Miranshah Camp Hospital.