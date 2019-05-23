Punjab health minister for amending Mental Health Ordinance

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed amendments to the Punjab Mental Health Ordinance.

She directed this while chairing a second meeting of Punjab Mental Health Authority at Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department here on Thursday. Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Ijaz Mehmood, Dr Fauzia Khan, Dr Imran Afzal, Prof Saad Bashir Malik, Prof Altaf Qadir, Prof Rohi Khalid, Prof Dr Sara, Dr Mudasar Hameed and Mian Zahid-ur-Rehman were also present.

Dr Yasmin said a centre of excellence would be constructed for the patients suffering from mental illnesses. He said that the basic purpose of amending the Punjab Mental Health Ordinance was to overcome the weaknesses in the old ordinance.

She said that psychologists would be appointed for providing best health facilities to the patients suffering from mental illnesses. She said best treatment facilities were being provided to the patients in Punjab Institute of Mental Health.