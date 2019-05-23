Buzdar forms committee to check fake products

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office Thursday and reviewed preparations for launching a crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of substandard products and cosmetics.

The chief minister ordered for constituting a committee under Law Minister Raja Basharat. He said the committee would submit its recommendations within 30 days for stopping manufacturing and sale of fake products and cosmetics.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal about setting up a separate authority for dealing with manufacturing and sale of fake and substandard products. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that no action was taken against substandard and fake products in the past and the outgoing governments paid no attention to it.

He said that the mafia involved in preparation and sale of substandard and fake products was given a free hand in the past, but there was no room for such mafia in the new Pakistan. Now this mafia would have to be eliminated in practical manner as they were playing with the health of the people. This heinous business would not be tolerated at any cost,

he added. The chief minister directed the committee to submit comprehensive recommendations for taking a decisive action.