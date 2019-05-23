Cop injured in encounter with robbers

A policeman was injured during an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to police officials, three suspected criminals were looting a motorcyclist in the Sukkan area when the police busy in routine patrolling challenged them. The suspects opened fire at the policemen and tried to escape. The police opened fire in retaliation and during the exchange of fire Assistant Sub-inspector Rahib was injured, according to police officials.

They added that two suspects were also injured during the crossfire, but the three robbers, including the two injured men, managed to escape under the cover of fire. The injured cop was taken to hospital for medical treatment. Cases have been registered while an investigation is underway.