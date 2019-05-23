22-year-old killed in hit-and-run

A 22-year-old man identified as Shan died after a speedy vehicle hit him near Bilal Chowrangi in the Korangi area on Thursday. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities. Police registered a case against the unidentified driver of the hit-and-run vehicle and launched an investigation.

Woman perishes

An elderly woman died in a road mishap in the Khairabad area within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Police said the accident took place when the woman was passing the road and a speedy vehicle hit and killed her.

Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later shifted to an Edhi morgue for identification. Police officials said that they were looking for her heirs while a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

Unknown victim

A man who died in a road accident in the Korangi area is yet to be identified. Police officials said that the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit and killed a person who was crossing a road. They added that victim had died on the spot. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to a morgue for identification. Police officials said that the driver responsible for the accident had managed to escape. A case has been registered while further investigations are continuing.

Man found dead

The body of a man was found in the Gulshan-e-Maymar police remits on Thursday. According to police officials, the body was found in a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar Industrial Area and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy, where the man was identified as 22-year-old Nadir, son of Allah Ditta. According to police officials, the man apparently committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. Further investigations are underway.