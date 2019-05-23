Luton Council announces new executive

LUTON: The composition of Luton Council’s new executive was announced at a full meeting of the council earlier this week wherein Pakistani origin Cllr (Councillor) Javed Hussain, who was elected first time for Saints Ward in the May local council elections, was named as executive councillor and was assigned an important portfolio of Adult Social Services.

The full council meeting of Luton Borough started with the prayer by Luton Central Mosque Imam Hafiz Ejaz Ahmed. Leader of the council Cllr Hazel Simmons largely announced the same team that served in the previous year.

Following are the other members of the executive and their portfolios:

Cllr Sian Timoney, Deputy Leader Regeneration; Cllr Andy Malcolm, Finance; Cllr Mahmood Hussain, Children’s Services; Cllr Jacqui Burnett, Traded Services; Cllr Aslam Khan, Safe, Stronger Communities; Cllr Rachel Hopkins, Health; Cllr Tom Shaw, Housing and Environment; and Cllr Paul Castleman, Planning and Transport.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Luton Central Mosque Haji Qurban Hussain, newly elected councillors Chaudhry Kashif, Haji Abid, Raja Waheed Akbar, Tehmina Saleem, Samera Saleem, Hena Idrees, Raja Naveed Ahmed, Javera Hussain, Yasmeen Waheed, Khatedja Ghos Malik, Javed Rabbani, Ghulam Abbas Chaudhry and opposition leader Cllr David Frank.