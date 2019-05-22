‘Rs370m for BHUs, RHCs’

JHANG: District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Samiullah Wednesday said under the PM’s Health Initiative programme Rs 370 million would be spent for the upgradation of BHUs and RHCs on modern lines in the district. Addressing a briefing at his office, Dr Samiullah said under the PM's Health Initiative programme for eight districts including Jhang, round the clock health services at 24 Basic Health Units would be started. He said trauma centres and neonatal nurseries would be established at five RHCs, OPD services from 8 am to 8 pm would be started at six BHUs, three urban filter clinics and one warehouse for the storage of medicines would be established in the district. The CEO said that 271 new posts of medics and supporting staff had been created to fulfill the shortage of staff. He said that five children specialists, 27 women medical officers, 30 nurses, 63 LHVs, 60 security guards and 86 female patient attendants would be recruited.