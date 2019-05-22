close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

COAS meets PM

May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday. Both held discussions on various issues, including security matters, law and order situation and the Pakistan Army’s professional matters during the meeting. It is pertinent that this was the second meeting between the two in less than 10 days.

